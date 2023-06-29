Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Water segment of the equity market, the Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/14/2007.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Water is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $986.49 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Water segment of the equity market. CGW seeks to match the performance of the S&P GLOBAL WATER INDEX before fees and expenses.

The S&P Global Water Index comprises of developed market securities including water utilities, infrastructure, equipment, instruments and materials.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.57%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.33%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Xylem Inc/ny (XYL) accounts for about 7.26% of total assets, followed by American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) and Severn Trent Plc (SVT).

The top 10 holdings account for about 52.22% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 9.07% so far this year and it's up approximately 16.95% in the last one year (as of 06/29/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $40.78 and $51.93.

The ETF has a beta of 0.95 and standard deviation of 18.31% for the trailing three-year period, making it a low risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, CGW is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

First Trust Water ETF (FIW) tracks ISE Clean Edge Water Index and the Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) tracks NASDAQ OMX US Water Index. First Trust Water ETF has $1.38 billion in assets, Invesco Water Resources ETF has $1.83 billion. FIW has an expense ratio of 0.53% and PHO charges 0.59%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW): ETF Research Reports

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Trust Water ETF (FIW): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO): ETF Research Reports

Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Servotronics, Inc. (SVT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.