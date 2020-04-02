Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)?

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Utilities - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $288.11 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market. RYU seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Telecommunication Services & Utilities Index before fees and expenses.

This index is an unmanaged equal weighted version of the S&P 500 Utilities Index that consists of common stocks of the following industries: electric utilities, gas utilities, multi-utilities & unregulated power & water utilities,telecommunication service companies, including fixed-line, cellular, wireless, high bandwidth & fiber-optic cable networks.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.25%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Utilities sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Ameren Corp (AEE) accounts for about 4.16% of total assets, followed by American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) and Xcel Energy Inc (XEL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 39.95% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -20.76% and is down about -10.26% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 04/02/2020), respectively. RYU has traded between $72.27 and $115.50 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.46 and standard deviation of 21.68% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 28 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RYU is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Utilities/Infrastructure ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Utilities 25/50 Index and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) tracks Utilities Select Sector Index. Vanguard Utilities ETF has $3.65 billion in assets, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has $9.55 billion. VPU has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLU charges 0.13%.

Bottom Line

