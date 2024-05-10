Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $713.88 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPN seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT INDUSTRIALS INDEX before fees and expenses.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Index equally weights stocks in the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.97%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, 3m Co (MMM) accounts for about 1.46% of total assets, followed by Fedex Corp (FDX) and Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 13.73% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, RSPN has added about 9.48%, and is up roughly 28.07% in the last one year (as of 05/10/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $36.10 and $47.71.

The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 18.15% for the trailing three-year period. With about 80 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RSPN is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $5.38 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $18.58 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN): ETF Research Reports

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS): ETF Research Reports

Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.