Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)?

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $238.29 M, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. RGI seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Index before fees and expenses.

This index is an unmanaged equal weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of the following industries: aerospace & defense, building products, construction & engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery; commercial services & supplies, air freight & logistics, airlines, marine, road & rail transportation infrastructure.

Costs

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.29%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) accounts for about 1.53% of total assets, followed by Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII).

The top 10 holdings account for about 14.94% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF return is roughly 3.50% so far, and was up about 19.21% over the last 12 months (as of 02/17/2020). RGI has traded between $116.14 and $141.39 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.20 and standard deviation of 15.38% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 70 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RGI is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $3.74 B in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $11.97 B. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.13%.

Bottom Line

