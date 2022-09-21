Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $419.58 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. RYF seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials Index equally weights stocks in the financial sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.01%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) accounts for about 1.61% of total assets, followed by Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) and Globe Life Inc (GL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 15.94% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, RYF has lost about -13.36%, and is down about -4.93% in the last one year (as of 09/21/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $51.80 and $67.90.

The ETF has a beta of 1.10 and standard deviation of 32.12% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 67 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RYF is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $8.67 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $31.26 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF): ETF Research Reports



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH): ETF Research Reports



Globe Life Inc. (GL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.