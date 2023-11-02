Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 12, placing it in bottom 25%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $234.31 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPF seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT FINANCIALS INDEX before fees and expenses.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials Index equally weights stocks in the financial sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.42%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Allstate Corp/the (ALL) accounts for about 1.54% of total assets, followed by Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) and Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 15.12% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has lost about -1.20% so far, and was up about 0% over the last 12 months (as of 11/02/2023). RSPF has traded between $48.10 and $54.83 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.08. With about 73 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. RSPF, then, is not a suitable option for investors seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $8.09 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $28.47 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

