Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)?

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $545.92 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. RYE seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus Index equally weights stocks in the energy sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.80%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) accounts for about 5.74% of total assets, followed by Williams Cos Inc/the (WMB) and Oneok Inc (OKE).

The top 10 holdings account for about 49.35% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 51.39% and it's up approximately 49.51% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 10/24/2022), respectively. RYE has traded between $45.15 and $81.27 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.59 and standard deviation of 49.02% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 23 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, RYE is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.41 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $41.26 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE): ETF Research Reports



Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.