Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Staples - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 14, placing it in bottom 13%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $482.33 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPS seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQL WEIGHT CONSUMER STAPLES INDX before fees and expenses.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples Index equally weights stocks in the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.73%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Staples sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) accounts for about 2.87% of total assets, followed by Estee Lauder Cos Inc/the (EL) and Costco Wholesale Corp (COST).

The top 10 holdings account for about 27.25% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has added about 1.60% so far, and is down about -2.11% over the last 12 months (as of 03/07/2024). RSPS has traded between $28.40 and $35.34 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.60 and standard deviation of 13.50% for the trailing three-year period. With about 40 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RSPS is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) tracks Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has $6.48 billion in assets, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF has $15.30 billion. VDC has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLP charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS): ETF Research Reports

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP): ETF Research Reports

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.