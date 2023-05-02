Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/01/2006.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 13, placing it in bottom 19%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $490.35 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. RCD seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary Index equally weights stocks in the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.03%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) accounts for about 2.05% of total assets, followed by Tesla Inc (TSLA) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG).

The top 10 holdings account for about 19.90% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 10.20% so far this year and is up about 2.19% in the last one year (as of 05/02/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $104.82 and $137.86.

The ETF has a beta of 1.32 and standard deviation of 26.19% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 55 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RCD is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $4.11 billion in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $14.29 billion. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLY charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

