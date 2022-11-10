Should You Invest in the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Technology - Internet segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2008.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Internet is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $398.64 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Internet segment of the equity market. PNQI seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ Internet Index before fees and expenses.

The Nasdaq CTA Internet Index is a modified market-capitalization weighted index designed to track the performance of the largest & most liquid U.S.-listed companies engaged in internet-related businesses & that are listed on one of the three major U.S. stock exchanges.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 35.80% of the portfolio. Telecom and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) accounts for about 8.87% of total assets, followed by Walt Disney Co/the (DIS) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT).

The top 10 holdings account for about 61.09% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has lost about -51.21% so far, and is down about -57.30% over the last 12 months (as of 11/10/2022). PNQI has traded between $105.68 and $249.03 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 33.03% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 82 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PNQI is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) tracks N/A and the First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF (FDN) tracks Dow Jones Internet Composite Index. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has $1.03 billion in assets, First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF has $3.72 billion. ARKW has an expense ratio of 0.83% and FDN charges 0.51%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.