Should You Invest in the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Internet segment of the equity market, the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2008.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $510.40 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Internet segment of the equity market. PNQI seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ Internet Index before fees and expenses.

The Nasdaq CTA Internet Index is a modified market-capitalization weighted index designed to track the performance of the largest & most liquid U.S.-listed companies engaged in internet-related businesses & that are listed on one of the three major U.S. stock exchanges.

Costs

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 40.30% of the portfolio. Telecom and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Alphabet Inc (GOOG) accounts for about 10.68% of total assets, followed by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) and Adobe Inc (ADBE).

The top 10 holdings account for about 60.54% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has lost about -40.80% so far, and is down about -50% over the last 12 months (as of 07/08/2022). PNQI has traded between $116.55 and $261.31 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 31.42% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 81 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PNQI is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) tracks N/A and the First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF (FDN) tracks Dow Jones Internet Composite Index. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has $1.50 billion in assets, First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF has $4.45 billion. ARKW has an expense ratio of 0.83% and FDN charges 0.51%.

Bottom Line

