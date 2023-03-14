Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market, the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2010.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 11, placing it in bottom 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $330.39 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. KBWD seeks to match the performance of the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index before fees and expenses.

The KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index is a dividend yield weighted index seeking to reflect the performance of approximately 24 to 40 publicly listed financial companies engaged in the business of providing financial services and products, including banking, insurance and diversified financial services, in the US.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 3.84%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 11.96%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 98.70% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Armour Residential Reit Inc (ARR) accounts for about 5.21% of total assets, followed by Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) and Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO).

The top 10 holdings account for about 39.14% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, KBWD has lost about -2.65%, and is down about -16.18% in the last one year (as of 03/14/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $13.72 and $19.81.

The ETF has a beta of 1.39 and standard deviation of 33.30% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 41 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, KBWD is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $7.82 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $29.33 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD): ETF Research Reports

Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.