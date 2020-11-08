Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2010.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Financials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $232.40 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. KBWD seeks to match the performance of the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index before fees and expenses.

The KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index is a dividend yield weighted index seeking to reflect the performance of approximately 24 to 40 publicly listed financial companies engaged in the business of providing financial services and products, including banking, insurance and diversified financial services, in the US.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 1.58%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 12.28%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector--about 98.10% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) accounts for about 4.84% of total assets, followed by Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) and Fs Kkr Capital Corp (FSK).

The top 10 holdings account for about 40.84% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, KBWD has lost about -30.56%, and is down about -27.74% in the last one year (as of 11/08/2020). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $9.28 and $22.94.

The ETF has a beta of 1.42 and standard deviation of 31.63% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 42 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, KBWD is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Financials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $5.92 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $18.54 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.13%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD): ETF Research Reports



Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports



Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH): ETF Research Reports



FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.