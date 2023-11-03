Should You Invest in the Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Water segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/13/2007.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Industrials - Water is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $242.48 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Water segment of the equity market. PIO seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index before fees and expenses.

The NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index is designed to track the performance of companies worldwide that are creating products that conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.75%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.97%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) accounts for about 8.67% of total assets, followed by Pentair Plc (PNR) and Danaher Corp (DHR).

The top 10 holdings account for about 55.30% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco Global Water ETF return is roughly 1.96% so far, and was up about 10.03% over the last 12 months (as of 11/03/2023). PIO has traded between $30.64 and $37.04 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.97 and standard deviation of 18.16% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 46 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Global Water ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PIO is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

First Trust Water ETF (FIW) tracks ISE Clean Edge Water Index and the Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) tracks NASDAQ OMX US Water Index. First Trust Water ETF has $1.30 billion in assets, Invesco Water Resources ETF has $1.71 billion. FIW has an expense ratio of 0.53% and PHO charges 0.60%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO): ETF Research Reports

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pentair plc (PNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Trust Water ETF (FIW): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.