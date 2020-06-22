Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Leisure and Entertainment segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Leisure and Entertainment is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $250 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Leisure and Entertainment segment of the equity market. PEJ seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.

The index is comprised of stocks of U.S. leisure and entertainment companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.63%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.81%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Telecom sector--about 49% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) accounts for about 5.48% of total assets, followed by Viacomcbs Inc (VIAC) and Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ).

The top 10 holdings account for about 46.56% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has lost about -33.09% so far, and is down about -30.45% over the last 12 months (as of 06/22/2020). PEJ has traded between $19.69 and $45.60 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.30 and standard deviation of 29.40% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF sports a Zacks ETF Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. PEJ, then, is not a great choice for investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are better ETFs in the space to consider.

Global X Video Games Esports ETF (HERO) tracks SOLACTIVE VIDEO GAMES & ESPORTS INDEX and the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) tracks MVIS GLOBAL VIDEO GAMING AND ESPORTS IND. Global X Video Games Esports ETF has $99.44 million in assets, VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has $272.64 million. HERO has an expense ratio of 0.50% and ESPO charges 0.55%.

Bottom Line

