Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Energy - Exploration segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/26/2005.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Exploration is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $351.74 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Exploration segment of the equity market. PXE seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.

The Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index is composed of stocks of 30 U.S. companies involved in the exploration and production of natural resources used to produce energy.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.63%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.16%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 97.80% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) accounts for about 5.56% of total assets, followed by Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) and Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 47.66% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 75.31% and is up roughly 64.69% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 11/09/2022), respectively. PXE has traded between $18.13 and $36.33 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.87 and standard deviation of 51.99% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 30 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PXE is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

IShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) tracks S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. IShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has $1.24 billion in assets, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has $5.34 billion. IEO has an expense ratio of 0.39% and XOP charges 0.35%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

