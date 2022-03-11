Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/26/2005.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $215.18 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. PKB seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.

The Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of U.S. building and construction companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.31%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 40.50% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Materials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Home Depot Inc/the (HD) accounts for about 5.79% of total assets, followed by Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) and Vulcan Materials Co (VMC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 46.42% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -15.89% so far this year and is down about -5.47% in the last one year (as of 03/11/2022). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $43.59 and $54.60.

The ETF has a beta of 1.37 and standard deviation of 34.89% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PKB is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) tracks S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has $1.89 billion in assets, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has $2.08 billion. XHB has an expense ratio of 0.35% and ITB charges 0.41%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

