Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology Genome ETF (PBE)?

Launched on 06/23/2005, the Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology Genome ETF (PBE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Healthcare - Biotech is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 14, placing it in bottom 13%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $221.38 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market. PBE seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.

This is comprised of stocks of 30 U.S. biotechnology and genome companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing and distribution of various biotechnological products, services and processes and companies that benefit significantly from scientific and technological advances in biotechnology and genetic engineering and research.

Costs

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.57%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.05%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Amgen Inc (AMGN) accounts for about 5.33% of total assets, followed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) and Opko Health Inc (OPK).

The top 10 holdings account for about 46.21% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, PBE has added about 3%, and was up about 14.89% in the last one year (as of 09/21/2020). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $39.70 and $62.86.

The ETF has a beta of 1.23 and standard deviation of 27.83% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology Genome ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PBE is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

SPDR SP Biotech ETF (XBI) tracks S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) tracks Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. SPDR SP Biotech ETF has $5.57 billion in assets, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has $9.19 billion. XBI has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IBB charges 0.46%.

Bottom Line

