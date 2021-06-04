Should You Invest in the Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)?

The Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF) was launched on 10/12/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $272.23 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. PTF seeks to match the performance of the DWA Technology Technical Leaders Index before fees and expenses.

The DWA Technology Technical Leaders Index identifies companies that are showing relative strength and are composed of at least 30 common stocks from a universe of approximately 3,000 common stocks traded on US exchanges.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 90.40% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) accounts for about 7.67% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Five9 Inc (FIVN).

The top 10 holdings account for about 47.98% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has lost about -1.31% so far, and it's up approximately 48.52% over the last 12 months (as of 06/04/2021). PTF has traded between $88.46 and $172.99 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.05 and standard deviation of 36.62% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 37 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PTF is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $39.09 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $43.20 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.12% and VGT charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

