Should You Invest in the Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, the Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/12/2006.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 10, placing it in bottom 38%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $239.45 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. PTF seeks to match the performance of the DWA Technology Technical Leaders Index before fees and expenses.

The DWA Technology Technical Leaders Index identifies companies that are showing relative strength and are composed of at least 30 common stocks from a universe of approximately 3,000 common stocks traded on US exchanges.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 89.10% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Telecom round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 5.04% of total assets, followed by Five9 Inc (FIVN) and Twilio Inc (TWLO).

The top 10 holdings account for about 41.66% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, PTF has added about 34.74%, and it's up approximately 34.65% in the last one year (as of 07/21/2020). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $57.94 and $106.50.

The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 31.25% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 38 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PTF is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $33.19 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $34.34 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.13% and VGT charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

