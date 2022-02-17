Should You Invest in the Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/12/2006.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 7, placing it in top 44%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $209.33 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. PRN seeks to match the performance of the DWA Industrials Technical Leaders Index before fees and expenses.

The Dorsey Wright??Industrials Technical Leaders Index identifies companies that are showing relative strength and are composed of at least 30 common stocks from a universe of approximately 3,000 common stocks traded on US exchanges.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.13%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 91.10% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) accounts for about 4.92% of total assets, followed by Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) and Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 35.24% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has lost about -12.84% so far, and is down about -6.57% over the last 12 months (as of 02/17/2022). PRN has traded between $94.80 and $121.54 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 28.15% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 43 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PRN is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $4.69 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $16.49 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

