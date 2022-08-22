Should You Invest in the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)?

The Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH) was launched on 10/12/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Healthcare - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $266.28 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. PTH seeks to match the performance of the DWA Healthcare Technical Leaders Index before fees and expenses.

The Dorsey Wright??Healthcare Technical Leaders Index identifies companies that are showing relative strength and are composed of at least 30 common stocks from a universe of approximately 3,000 common stocks traded on US exchanges.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) accounts for about 4.90% of total assets, followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and Danaher Corp (DHR).

The top 10 holdings account for about 39.08% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has lost about -13.14% so far, and is down about -18.06% over the last 12 months (as of 08/22/2022). PTH has traded between $107.04 and $175.39 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.96 and standard deviation of 32.20% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 43 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PTH is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) tracks Health Care Select Sector Index. Vanguard Health Care ETF has $16.79 billion in assets, Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF has $40.14 billion. VHT has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLV charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH): ETF Research Reports



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaher Corporation (DHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.