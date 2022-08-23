Should You Invest in the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)?

The Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) was launched on 10/12/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $223.99 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. PXI seeks to match the performance of the DWA Energy Technical Leaders Index before fees and expenses.

The Dorsey Wright??Energy Technical Leaders Index identifies companies that are showing relative strength, and are composed of at least 30 common stocks from a universe of approximately 3,000 common stocks traded on US exchanges.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 96.40% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) accounts for about 4.27% of total assets, followed by Antero Resources Corp (AR) and Range Resources Corp (RRC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 36.61% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 43.26% and is up about 106.47% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 08/23/2022), respectively. PXI has traded between $24.13 and $52.86 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.73 and standard deviation of 51.75% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 42 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, PXI is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.81 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $37.09 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

