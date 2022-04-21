Should You Invest in the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/12/2006.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $261.51 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. PXI seeks to match the performance of the DWA Energy Technical Leaders Index before fees and expenses.

The Dorsey Wright??Energy Technical Leaders Index identifies companies that are showing relative strength, and are composed of at least 30 common stocks from a universe of approximately 3,000 common stocks traded on US exchanges.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.59%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 96.20% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Ovintiv Inc (OVV) accounts for about 5.35% of total assets, followed by Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) and Sm Energy Co (SM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 40.19% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, PXI return is roughly 45.17%, and is up about 103.83% in the last one year (as of 04/21/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $21.98 and $46.02.

The ETF has a beta of 1.83 and standard deviation of 49.33% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 46 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PXI is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.81 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $39.11 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

