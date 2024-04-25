Should You Invest in the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market? You should consider the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/26/2005.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $285.36 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. PKB seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.

The Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of U.S. building and construction companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.62%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.28%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 39.60% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Materials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) accounts for about 5.11% of total assets, followed by Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) and Pultegroup Inc (PHM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 45.36% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, PKB has added about 10.04%, and it's up approximately 47.20% in the last one year (as of 04/25/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $45.80 and $74.86.

The ETF has a beta of 1.35 and standard deviation of 25.54% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Building & Construction ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PKB is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) tracks S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index and the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has $1.78 billion in assets, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has $2.74 billion. XHB has an expense ratio of 0.35% and ITB charges 0.40%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

