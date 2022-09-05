Should You Invest in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)?

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) was launched on 12/16/1998, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 11, placing it in bottom 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $12.78 billion, making it the largest ETF attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. XLI seeks to match the performance of the Industrial Select Sector Index before fees and expenses.

The Industrial Select Sector Index includes companies from the following industries: industrial conglomerates; aerospace & defense; machinery; air freight & logistics; road & rail; commercial services & supplies; electrical equipment; construction & engineering; building products; airlines; and trading companies & distributors.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.54%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 98.40% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) accounts for about 5.57% of total assets, followed by Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS).

The top 10 holdings account for about 38.35% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -11.50% so far this year and is down about -11.07% in the last one year (as of 09/05/2022). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $85.50 and $107.12.

The ETF has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 26.81% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 75 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XLI is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

First Trust IndustrialsProducer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR) tracks StrataQuant Industrials Index and the Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index. First Trust IndustrialsProducer Durables AlphaDEX ETF has $1.52 billion in assets, Vanguard Industrials ETF has $3.44 billion. FXR has an expense ratio of 0.61% and VIS charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI): ETF Research Reports



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS): ETF Research Reports



First Trust IndustrialsProducer Durables AlphaDEX ETF (FXR): ETF Research Reports



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.