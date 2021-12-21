Should You Invest in the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/10/2014.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 11, placing it in bottom 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $244.76 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. AIRR seeks to match the performance of the Richard Bernstein Advisors American Industrial Renaissance Index before fees and expenses.

The Richard Bernstein Advisors American Industrial Renaissance Index is measures the performance of small and mid cap US companies in the industrial and community banking sectors.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.70%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.06%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 89.20% of the portfolio. Financials and Energy round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) accounts for about 3.19% of total assets, followed by Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) and Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB).

The top 10 holdings account for about 30.76% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, AIRR has added roughly 26.82%, and was up about 26.40% in the last one year (as of 12/21/2021). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $33.28 and $47.78.

The ETF has a beta of 1.26 and standard deviation of 32.04% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 59 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, AIRR is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $4.97 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $16.91 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.12%.

Bottom Line

