Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 16, placing it in bottom 0%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $219.62 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FTXN seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index before fees and expenses.

The Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index is a modified factor weighted index, designed to provide exposure to US companies within the oil and gas industry.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.06%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Conocophillips (COP) accounts for about 8.05% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 57.58% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FTXN has added about 11.67%, and is up about 30.53% in the last one year (as of 03/20/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $24.83 and $31.60.

The ETF has a beta of 1.29 and standard deviation of 33.16% for the trailing three-year period. With about 43 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FTXN is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.74 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $37.98 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

