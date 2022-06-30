Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Food & Beverage segment of the equity market, the First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Staples - Food & Beverage is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 13, placing it in bottom 19%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $803.88 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Staples - Food & Beverage segment of the equity market. FTXG seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage Index before fees and expenses.

The Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage Index is a modified factor weighted index, designed to provide exposure to US companies within the food and beverage industry.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.61%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Staples sector--about 95.70% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) accounts for about 8.95% of total assets, followed by Bunge Limited (BG) and Tyson Foods, Inc. (class A) (TSN).

The top 10 holdings account for about 57.57% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF has added roughly 1.06% so far, and it's up approximately 3.10% over the last 12 months (as of 06/30/2022). FTXG has traded between $24 and $28.98 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.60 and standard deviation of 21.43% for the trailing three-year period. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FTXG is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) tracks Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index. VanEck Future of Food ETF has $2.89 million in assets, Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has $282.67 million. YUMY has an expense ratio of 0.69% and PBJ charges 0.63%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.