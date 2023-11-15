Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF (QTEC)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF (QTEC) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/19/2006.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $3.04 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. QTEC seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index before fees and expenses.

The NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index is an equal-weighted index based on the securities of the NASDAQ-100 Index that are classified as technology.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.57%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.19%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 90.50% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Pdd Holdings Inc. (adr) (PDD) accounts for about 3.29% of total assets, followed by Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Atlassian Corporation (class A) (TEAM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 29.80% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 49.15% so far this year and is up about 39.06% in the last one year (as of 11/15/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $102.26 and $157.31.

The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 30.95% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 39 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, QTEC is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $53.56 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $54.45 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector ETF (QTEC): ETF Research Reports

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK): ETF Research Reports

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT): ETF Research Reports

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.