Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Materials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 16, placing it in bottom 0%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $212.03 M, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market. FMAT seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Materials Index before fees and expenses.

MSCI USA IMI Materials Index represents the performance of the materials sector in the U.S. equity market.

Costs

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.94%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Materials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Linde Plc (LIN) accounts for about 12.44% of total assets, followed by Air Products + Chemicals Inc (APD) and Ecolab Inc (ECL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 50.47% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -2.74% and was up about 15.74% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/10/2020), respectively. FMAT has traded between $29.18 and $34.33 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.24 and standard deviation of 15.48% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 125 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FMAT is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Materials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) tracks Materials Select Sector Index and the FlexShares Morningstr Globl Upstream Naturl Resourcs Indx Fund (GUNR) tracks Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund has $3.55 B in assets, FlexShares Morningstr Globl Upstream Naturl Resourcs Indx Fund has $5.47 B. XLB has an expense ratio of 0.13% and GUNR charges 0.46%.

Bottom Line

