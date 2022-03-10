Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 9, placing it in bottom 44%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $6.18 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. FTEC seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index represents the performance of the information technology sector in the U.S. equity market.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.74%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc Common Stock Usd.00001 (AAPL) accounts for about 18.91% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp Common Stock Usd.00000625 (MSFT) and Nvidia Corp Common Stock Usd.001 (NVDA).

The top 10 holdings account for about 57.61% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -15.67% and it's up approximately 11.45% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 03/10/2022), respectively. FTEC has traded between $103.19 and $137.67 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 28.39% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 348 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FTEC is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $44.35 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $47.08 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

