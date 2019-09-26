Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)?

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) was launched on 10/21/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 12, placing it in bottom 25%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $428.80 M, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FENY seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Energy Index before fees and expenses.

MSCI USA IMI Energy Index represents the performance of the energy sector in the U.S. equity market.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.51%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 99.70% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) accounts for about 23.51% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp (CVX) and Conocophillips (COP).

The top 10 holdings account for about 69.56% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 5.83% and is down about -22.58% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 09/26/2019), respectively. FENY has traded between $14.63 and $21.82 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.20 and standard deviation of 19.68% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 135 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FENY is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $3.22 B in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has $10.62 B. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.13%.

Bottom Line

