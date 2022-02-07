Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.28 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FENY seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Energy Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI USA IMI Energy Index represents the performance of the energy sector in the U.S. equity market.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.01%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corp Common Stock (XOM) accounts for about 20.15% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corp Common Stock Usd.75 (CVX) and Conocophillips Common Stock Usd.01 (COP).

The top 10 holdings account for about 64.93% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has added about 18.89% so far, and was up about 67.89% over the last 12 months (as of 02/07/2022). FENY has traded between $11.90 and $18.63 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.54 and standard deviation of 40.31% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 98 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FENY is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $7.17 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $35.44 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

