Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)?

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) was launched on 10/21/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 11, placing it in bottom 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $774.91 M, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. FDIS seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index before fees and expenses.

MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary Index represents the performance of the consumer discretionary sector in the U.S. equity market.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it the least expensive product in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.13%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 99.10% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) accounts for about 23.89% of total assets, followed by Home Depot Inc (HD) and Mcdonald S Corp (MCD).

The top 10 holdings account for about 55.29% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF return is roughly 1.33% so far, and is up about 20.26% over the last 12 months (as of 01/27/2020). FDIS has traded between $40.99 and $49.50 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 14.65% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 292 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FDIS is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) tracks Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $3.14 B in assets, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF has $16.09 B. VCR has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLY charges 0.13%.

Bottom Line

