Should You Invest in the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market? You should consider the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Consumer Discretionary - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 13, placing it in bottom 19%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $18.22 billion, making it the largest ETF attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. XLY seeks to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index before fees and expenses.

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.81%.

Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Looking at individual holdings, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) accounts for about 22.82% of total assets, followed by Tesla Inc (TSLA) and Home Depot Inc (HD).

The top 10 holdings account for about 69.39% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, XLY has lost about -3.67%, and was up about 24.20% in the last one year (as of 01/18/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $135.69 and $181.41.

The ETF has a beta of 1.21 and standard deviation of 25.10% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 55 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XLY is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) tracks StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index and the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Discretionary 25/50 Index. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF has $1.38 billion in assets, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has $5.08 billion. FXD has an expense ratio of 0.61% and VCR charges 0.10%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

