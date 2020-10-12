Should You Invest In State Street Stock? Ask The AI Engine

The stock market has seen some volatility since the start of September, and after a larger sell-off in the Stock market â State Street StockÂ (NYSE: STT) has moved up 11% over the last two weeks (10 trading days) to $63 now. But will the companyâs stock continue its upward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a drop in the stock imminent?

According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in the companyâs stock price using 20 years of historical stock data, there is a bleak chance (10%) that State Street stock will return 10% or more over the next two weeks (10 trading days). Notably, though, the stock is very likely to outperformÂ the S&P500 over the same period, with a strong 51.4% probability.

But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding State Street stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test the Average and Excess Return after a Fall or Rise in State Street stock. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just 1 day!

MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE â try it yourself:

IF State Street stock moved by -5% over 5 trading days, THEN over the next 21 trading days, STT stock moves an average of 4 percent, which implies an excess return of 2.4 percent compared to the S&P500.

More importantly, there is 59% probability of a positive return over the next 21 trading days and 56% probability of a positive excess return after a -5% change over 5 trading days.

Some Fun Scenarios, FAQs & Making Sense of State Street Stock Movements:

Question 1: Is the average return for State Street stock higher after a drop?

Answer:

Consider two situations,

Case 1: State Street stock drops by -5% or more in a week

Case 2: State Street stock rises by 5% or more in a week

Is the average return for State Street stock higher over the subsequent month after Case 1 or Case 2?

STT stock fares better after Case 1, with an average return of 2.6% over the next month (21 trading days) under Case 1 (where the stock has just suffered a 5% loss over the previous week), versus, an average return of 2.5% for Case 2.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has an average return of 3.1% over the next 21 trading days under Case 1, and an average return of just 0.5% for Case 2 as detailed in our dashboard that details the average return for the S&P 500 after a fall or rise.

Try the Trefis machine learning engine above to see for yourself how State Street stock is likely to behave after any specific gain or loss over a period.

Question 2: Does patience pay?

Answer:

If you buy and hold State Street stock, the expectation is over time the near term fluctuations will cancel out, and the long-term positive trend will favor you â at least if the company is otherwise strong.

Overall, according to data and Trefis machine learning engineâs calculations, patience absolutely pays for most stocks!

For STT stock, the returns over the next N days after a -5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

Question 3: What about the average return after a rise if you wait for a while?

Answer:

The average return after a rise is understandably lower than a fall as detailed in the previous question. Interestingly, though, if a stock has gained over the last few days, you would do better to avoid short-term bets for most stocks â although STT stock appears to be an exception to this general observation.

STTâs returns over the next N days after a 5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

Itâs pretty powerful to test the trend for yourself for State Street stock by changing the inputs in the charts above.

What if youâre looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Hereâs aÂ high quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

Â

See allÂ Trefis Price EstimatesÂ andÂ DownloadÂ Trefis DataÂ here

Whatâs behind Trefis? See How Itâs Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs ForÂ CFOs and Finance TeamsÂ |Â Product, R&D, and Marketing Team

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.