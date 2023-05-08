Should you Invest in Regional Banks Now?

The regional banks have taken center stage as a new banking crisis is among us. Ever since the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, these small institutions have been the subject of speculation and a favorite of short-sellers. “Which bail will fail next?” has been a popular question across social media and business news.

In today’s Chart of the Day, we look at the SPDR S&P 500 Regional Bank ETF ( KRE ). In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index (the "index"), the fund employs a sampling strategy. It generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index represents the regional banks segment of the S&P Total Market Index ("S&P TMI").

Currently, the SPDR S&P 500 Regional Banking ETF is a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (SELL). Its top holdings include Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) New York Community Bancorp ( NYCB ) and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Regions Financial ( RF ).

Each week I, Dave Bartosiak, pick a new, interesting Chart of the Day to dig through. It can be a chart that looks to be setting up for a great buying opportunity, a chart that looks like it’s going to slide off into the abyss, or whatever is interesting me at that particular time. These videos offer me a chance to express some of my thoughts and feelings regarding one financial instrument. They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, then that must mean that a video is worth a few words as well.

Be sure to Follow the Author, to keep up on all the new Chart of the Day videos. Twitter @bartosiastics, and follow us on YouTube.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.