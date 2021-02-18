Should You Invest in Marijuana Stocks & ETFs Now?

(1:20) - What Is Pushing Stocks To All Time Highs?

(10:35) - Can Investors Expect Federal Legalization Anytime Soon?

(17:30) - Reddit Frenzy On The Stock Market: What To Expect From The Volatility

(22:20) - Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF: CNBS

(28:30) - Episode Roundup: Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Tim Seymour, founder & CIO of Seymour Asset Management and co-host of CNBC's Fast Money, about cannabis investing and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS, which is the best performing marijuana ETF over the past year.

Cannabis stocks & ETFs are soaring this year, thanks mainly to favorable policy outlook and improving industry fundamentals. Last week, pot stocks saw a lot of interest from traders on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum.

Investors are now hoping for a more rapid path to full federal legalization with the Democratic majority in both chambers of Congress. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia allow marijuana’s recreational use now and more states are expected to legalize the drug in the aftermath of the pandemic.

We have also seen a pickup in deal making in the space. Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ is buying GW Pharma GWPH for about $7 Billion, while Aphria APHA and Tilray TLRY are merging to create the biggest global cannabis company.

CNBS has gained more than 180% over the past year, significantly outperforming other marijuana ETFs like AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO, The Cannabis ETF THCX, Cambria Cannabis ETF TOKE, Global X Cannabis ETF POTX, and ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ, which have gained between 50% and 150%.

Top holdings in CNBS include GW Pharma, Canopy Growth CGC and Village Farms VFF. Tune into the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight and also make sure to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ): Get Free Report



GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aphria Inc. (APHA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.