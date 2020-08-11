Should You Invest in COVID Themed ETFs?

The ETF industry remains quite resilient despite the pandemic, with more than 150 new ETF launches in 2020. In this video, we focus on three very innovative virus-themed ETFs that made their debut recently.

We all are waiting for a breakthrough that will allow a return to normal, and there have been some very encouraging developments in the global race for coronavirus vaccines and treatments. There’s a lot of investor interest in companies that are working to develop coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics but picking a virus winner is not easy.

The ETFMG Treatments, Testing And Advancements ETF (GERM) provides a diversified exposure to many promising biotech companies. Moderna (MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX) are its top holdings.

The pandemic has accelerated the remote work trend and it may continue even after this crisis.

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) offers exposure to 40 companies that stand to benefit from an increasingly flexible work environment. Its top holdings include Twilio (TWLO), Zoom Video (ZM) and Okta (OKTA).

The Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (VIRS) focuses not only on firms involved in the development of vaccines and treatments, but it takes a broader approach to structural trends that are emerging as a result of this pandemic. Nvidia (NVDA) and Amazon (AMZN) are its top holdings.

Please watch the short video to learn more.

