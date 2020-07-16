Should You Invest in Coronavirus Themed ETFs?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, we focus on two very innovative virus-themed ETFs that launched recently. We all are waiting for a breakthrough that will allow a return to normal, and there have been some very encouraging developments in the global race for coronavirus vaccines and treatments.



There’s a lot of investor interest in companies that are working to develop coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics but picking a virus winner is not easy. It is safer for investors to consider ETFs that provide a diversified exposure to many promising companies.



In the first part of this episode, I speak with Sam Masucci, CEO of ETF Managers Group and Dr. Reynold Panettieri, Professor of Medicine, at Rutgers University, about the ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF GERM. In the second part, my guest is Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETFs. We talk about the Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF VIRS.



GERM, which made its debut just about a month back, is already up about 25%, thanks to surge in some of its top holdings like Moderna MRNA, Novavax NVAX and Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO. We also discuss the latest developments in Covid-19 testing, vaccines and treatments.



VIRS focuses not only on firms involved in the development of vaccines and treatments for infectious diseases, but it takes a broader approach to structural trends that are emerging as a result of this pandemic. It launched about 3 weeks back and has gained more than 7% since then.



Nvidia NVDA, Amazon AMZN and Netflix NFLX that benefit from work and stay at home mandates, are its top holdings.



Tune into the podcast to learn more about these ETFs. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox? Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.