Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market, the First Trust NASDAQ Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on September 20, 2016.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Healthcare - Pharma is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $800.98 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market. FTXH seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals Index before fees and expenses.

The Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals Index is a modified factor weighted index, designed to provide exposure to US companies within the pharmaceuticals industry.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.6%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.07%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector -- about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) accounts for about 7.96% of total assets, followed by Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK).

The top 10 holdings account for about 53.57% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 20.31% so far this year and is up roughly 49.83% in the last one year (as of 07/30/2026). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $25.765 and $39.685.

The ETF has a beta of 0.45 and standard deviation of 16.46% for the trailing three-year period. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

First Trust NASDAQ Pharmaceuticals ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FTXH is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) tracks MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index and the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has $983.10 million in assets, iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has $1.62 billion. PPH has an expense ratio of 0.36%, and IHE charges 0.38%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust NASDAQ Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.