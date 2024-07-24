Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 13, placing it in bottom 19%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $203.46 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FTXN seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index before fees and expenses.

The Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index is a modified factor weighted index, designed to provide exposure to US companies within the oil and gas industry.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.42%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) accounts for about 8.21% of total assets, followed by Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Conocophillips (COP).

The top 10 holdings account for about 56.84% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 9.08% so far this year and is up about 12.70% in the last one year (as of 07/24/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $26.88 and $33.62.

The ETF has a beta of 1.28 and standard deviation of 31.19% for the trailing three-year period. With about 43 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FTXN is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.47 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $38.09 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.09%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN): ETF Research Reports

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.