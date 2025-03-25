Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 9, placing it in bottom 44%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $1.26 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. FIDU seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Industrials Index before fees and expenses.

The MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25/25 Index represents the performance of the industrial sector in the U.S. equity market.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.45%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 99.30% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, General Electric Common Stock Usd.01 (GE) accounts for about 4.15% of total assets, followed by Rtx Corp Common Stock Usd1.0 (RTX) and Caterpillar Inc Common Stock Usd1.0 (CAT).

The top 10 holdings account for about 27.88% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has gained about 0.51% so far, and is up roughly 6.25% over the last 12 months (as of 03/25/2025). FIDU has traded between $64.46 and $77.39 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 17.72% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 373 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FIDU is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $5.50 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $20.34 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.09% and XLI charges 0.08%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

