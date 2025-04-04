Should You Invest in Barrick Gold Stock After a 25% Rally in 3 Months?

Barrick Gold Corporation’s GOLD shares have shot up 25% in the past three months. The rally has been largely driven by a surge in gold prices amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties.



The GOLD stock has pulled off a remarkable rebound this year, following a lackluster 2024, thanks to skyrocketing gold prices. The gold giant reeled under the effects of high production costs and operational issues across certain mines, which impacted its production last year. With bullion prices continuing to zoom upward, gold mining stocks, including Barrick, are well-placed to capitalize on this rally.



While GOLD has underperformed the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s 34.6% increase, it has topped the S&P 500’s decline of 5.7% in the past three months. Among its gold mining peers, Newmont Corporation NEM, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM have racked up gains of 27.9%, 31% and 36.2%, respectively, over the same period.



Newmont’s gains are partly aided by the strong production performance of its managed Tier 1 portfolio. Kinross Gold’s impressive performance has been driven by its strong operational execution, advancement of growth strategy and consistent strong performance of Tasiast and Paracatu, its two biggest assets. Agnico Eagle’s shares have performed remarkably on the bourses, thanks to its forecast-topping earnings performance, higher realized prices and strong production.

Technical indicators show that GOLD broke out above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on March 5, 2025. The stock has also been trading above its 50-day SMA since Jan. 30, 2025, indicating bullish momentum.

Is the time right to buy GOLD’s shares for potential upside? Let’s take a look at the stock’s fundamentals.

Key Projects to Drive Production Upside for Barrick

Barrick is well-placed to benefit from the progress in key growth projects that should significantly contribute to its production. Its major gold and copper growth projects, including Goldrush, the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion and mine life extension, Donlin Gold, Fourmile, Lumwana Super Pit and Reko Diq, are currently being executed. These projects are advancing on schedule and within budget, underpinning the next generation of profitable production.



The Goldrush mine is ramping up to a targeted 400,000 ounces of production per annum by 2028. Bordering Goldrush is the 100% Barrick-owned Fourmile, which is yielding grades double those of Goldrush and is anticipated to become another Tier One mine. The project has progressed to a prefeasibility study on the back of a successful drilling program. The Reko Diq copper-gold project in Pakistan is designed to produce 460,000 tons of copper and 520,000 ounces of gold annually in its second development phase.



In October 2024, Barrick announced the commencement of the development of a Super Pit at its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia. The Super Pit Expansion entails doubling the present process circuit's throughput and substantially boosting mining volumes. Upon completion, the $2 billion project has the potential to transform Lumwana into a long-term, high-yielding, top-25 copper producer and Tier One copper mine. The expansion is expected to deliver 240,000 tons of copper production annually over the life of the mine.

Skyrocketing Gold Prices to Drive GOLD’s Margins

Gold has been among the best-performing assets in 2024. Gold prices rallied roughly 27% last year, driven by strong demand from central banks, monetary easing in the United States, global uncertainties and a surge in safe-haven demand thanks to increased tensions in the Middle East and Russia. Gold prices are shooting up this year as the intense tariff war has boosted safe-haven demand for bullion. Prices hit a record high of $3,167 per ounce yesterday as President Trump’s announcement of sweeping reciprocal tariffs stoked fears of a global slowdown. High tariffs are expected to keep inflation rates high while slowing U.S. economic growth, which augurs well for gold prices. Prices of the yellow metal are already up roughly 18% this year.



Gold prices are likely to continue to gain support in an uncertain environment triggered by the tariff war. Increased purchases by central banks led by risks from Trump’s policies, hopes of interest rate cuts and geopolitical tensions are other factors expected to help the yellow metal sustain the rally. Higher gold prices should translate into strong profit margins and free cash flow generation for GOLD.

GOLD’s Strong Liquidity & Attractive Dividend Bode Well

Barrick has a solid liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows, positioning it well to take advantage of attractive development, exploration and acquisition opportunities, drive shareholder value and reduce debt. At the end of 2024, Barrick’s cash and cash equivalents were around $4.1 billion. It generated strong operating cash flows of roughly $4.5 billion in 2024, up 20% year over year. Free cash flow surged 104% year over year to around $1.3 billion for full-year 2024. GOLD returned about $1.2 billion to its shareholders in 2024 through dividends and repurchases. Barrick’s board has authorized a new program for the repurchase of up to $1 billion of its outstanding common shares.



GOLD offers a healthy dividend yield of 2.1% at the current stock price. Its payout ratio is 31% (a ratio below 60% is a good indicator that the dividend will be sustainable), with a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of roughly 7%.

Higher Production Costs Weigh on Barrick Stock

GOLD is challenged by higher costs, which may eat into its margins. Both its cash costs per ounce of gold and all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) — the most important cost metric of miners — increased around 11% year over year in 2024. AISC increased due to higher total cash costs per ounce and higher minesite sustaining capital expenditures. In the fourth quarter of 2024, cash costs per ounce of gold increased around 7% year over year, while AISC rose roughly 6%. For 2025, the company projects total cash costs per ounce of $1,050-$1,130 and AISC in the range of $1,460-$1,560 per ounce. These projections suggest a year-over-year increase at the midpoint of the respective ranges. Increased mine-site sustaining capital spending and higher labor costs may lead to higher costs.

Downbeat FY25 Production View Cloud GOLD’s Prospects

Certain operational issues impacted Barrick’s gold production in 2024. The company’s attributable gold production fell around 4% year over year to 3.91 million ounces in 2024, at the bottom end of its guidance of 3.9-4.3 million ounces. The company provided a tepid forecast for 2025, with attributable gold production expected to be in the range of 3.15-3.5 million ounces, excluding production from Loulo-Gounkoto, which is temporarily suspended. While a potential restart of the mine would provide an upside, this projection suggests a year-over-year decline. Higher production from Pueblo Viejo, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera and Kibali, along with stable performance across Carlin and Cortez, is expected to be offset by reduced production across Veladero and Phoenix. Lower production is expected to weigh on the company’s performance in 2025.

Valuation Looks Attractive for GOLD Stock

GOLD’s attractive valuation should lure investors seeking value. The stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 13.83X, a roughly 19.1% discount when stacked up with the industry average of 17.1X. GOLD is also cheaper than Newmont, Kinross Gold and Agnico Eagle, which are trading at 15.05X, 16.49X and 24.77X, respectively.

Barrick’s Earnings Estimates Going Down

Earnings estimates for Barrick have been revised downward over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 has been revised lower over the same time frame.



Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

How Should Investors Play the GOLD Stock?

Barrick’s actions to boost production, robust financial health and a safe dividend yield paint a promising picture. Surging gold prices should also boost its profitability and drive cash flow generation. Despite GOLD’s attractive valuation, its high costs, tepid production outlook and declining earnings estimates warrant caution. Therefore, holding onto this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock will be prudent for investors who already own it.



