Should You Invest in Bank of America Following Impressive Q2 Results?

Bank of America BAC delivered a strong second-quarter 2026 performance, underscoring the resilience of its diversified business model despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The bank reported 34.4% year-over-year earnings per share growth, driven by record net interest income (NII), robust trading and investment banking (IB) revenues, healthy loan growth, and resilient credit quality.



This quarter marked the 17th consecutive quarter of growth in trading revenues. Sales and trading revenues (excluding net DVA) increased 33% year over year to $7.16 billion. IB fees soared 50.5% to $1.15 billion, reflecting strong advisory and capital markets activity. Likewise, NII (fully taxable-equivalent basis) rose 9.1% to a record $16.16 billion, highlighting the strength of the bank’s core lending franchise.



The results also showcased the benefits of Bank of America’s long-term strategic investments. The company maintained a robust balance sheet, continued to reward shareholders through higher dividends and share repurchases, and reaffirmed its expectation for sustained NII growth in 2026.



Strength across its Consumer Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Global Wealth & Investment Management segments further demonstrates the bank’s ability to generate balanced earnings from multiple businesses rather than relying on a single revenue source.



Given these strong operating trends, Bank of America appears well-positioned to create shareholder value. However, before making an investment decision, it is important to evaluate the company’s underlying fundamentals and growth drivers to determine whether the stock remains an attractive investment opportunity.

Key Factors Supporting Bank of America

Robust Top-Line Growth: Bank of America has been witnessing an increase in revenues over the past several years. Total net revenues witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the last five years (2020-2025), with the uptrend continuing in the first half of 2026.

Revenue Trend



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The rise has been driven by consistent loan growth (net loans and leases saw a CAGR of 5.2% over the same time frame) and a favorable interest rate backdrop, along with a decent rise in fee income (total non-interest income witnessed a CAGR of 4.7%).



Despite declines in interest rates in 2024 and 2025, the company’s NII saw a CAGR of 6.7% in the five years ended 2025, primarily supported by increasing loan balances. The uptrend for NII has continued in the first six months of 2026.



With interest rates expected to remain elevated and the possibility of a rate hike later in the year, along with a continued rise in loan balances and fixed-rate asset repricing, BAC’s NII is expected to continue to improve in the near term. Management expects full-year 2026 NII (FTE) to grow in the upper end of 6-8%. This, coupled with fee income growth, will likely keep supporting revenue expansion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC’s 2026 and 2027 revenues is pegged at $123.5 billion and $129.9 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth rates of 12% and 5.1%, respectively.

Revenue Growth Estimates



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Strong Recovery in Investment Banking Franchise: Bank of America’s IB business has regained strong momentum following the industry-wide slowdown in global deal-making during 2022-2023.



After IB fees declined 45.7% in 2022 and 2.4% in 2023, the franchise rebounded with 31.4% growth in 2024 and an 8.4% increase in 2025. The recovery accelerated in the first half of 2026, with IB fees rising 36.4% year over year, driven by a 61% surge in advisory revenues, a 52.8% increase in equity underwriting fees and a 10.9% rise in debt underwriting income.



With corporate confidence gradually improving, capital markets reopening and Bank of America maintaining a robust investment banking pipeline, the company is well-positioned to sustain fee income growth and further diversify earnings beyond its traditional lending business.



Integration of Artificial Intelligence With Branch Expansion: Bank of America is integrating AI with its branch expansion strategy by building a “phygital” banking model that combines AI-driven digital capabilities with modern, tech-enabled financial centers. While the bank plans to open more than 150 new centers by 2027, AI tools like Erica, fraud-detection systems and automated workflows are increasingly handling routine transactions and customer interactions.



This allows branch employees to focus on higher-value advisory services and cross-selling products such as mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The strategy is expected to improve operating efficiency, lower costs, enhance customer engagement, and drive stronger fee income and NII growth over the long term, ultimately supporting sustained operating margin expansion.



Strong Balance Sheet & Liquidity Position: As of June 30, 2026, Bank of America had total debt worth $732.1 billion. Its cash and cash-equivalents balance was $229.7 billion. Despite a high debt burden, the company’s liquidity position seems sufficient to meet near-term obligations since BAC has easy access to the debt markets, given its investment-grade long-term credit ratings of A1, A- and AA- from Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, respectively, along with a stable outlook.



The company has an efficient capital distribution plan, supported by its earnings strength, through which it keeps enhancing shareholder value. After clearing the 2026 stress test, Bank of America raised its quarterly dividend 14.3% to 32 cents per share. Prior to this, it increased its dividend 7.7% in 2025, 8.3% in 2024, 9.1% in 2023, 4.8% in 2022 and 17% in 2021.



Also, BAC engages in regular share repurchases. In July 2025, it authorized a $40-billion repurchase program. As of June 30, 2026, $17 billion worth of authorization remained available for repurchase.

Analyzing Bank of America’s Price Performance & Valuation

So far this year, shares of Bank of America have gained 12.8%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 7.5% rally and the industry’s 10.4% growth.



If we look at BAC’s two key peers, JPMorgan JPM and Citigroup C, it appears that while BAC has outperformed JPM year to date, it has underperformed Citigroup.



Shares of JPMorgan have gained 9.6%, whereas the Citigroup stock has appreciated 13.3%.

YTD Price Performance



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Looking at Bank of America’s valuation, the stock is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 2.19X, which is below the industry’s 3.40X. This shows that BAC is currently trading at a discount relative to the industry average.

P/TB Ratio (TTM)



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JPMorgan has a P/TB of 3.29X, while Citigroup’s P/TB ratio is 1.34X. Thus, currently, BAC is overvalued compared with Citigroup but undervalued compared with JPMorgan.

Final Verdict on Bank of America

BAC has a strong fundamental positioning, driven by scalable AI capabilities, data advantage from its vast customer base and a well-executed strategy that blends digital efficiency with targeted branch expansion. With continued investments in technology and a disciplined expansion approach, the company will likely deliver steady margin expansion and long-term value creation.



In addition to this, BAC’s diversified revenue base across consumer banking, wealth management and institutional operations provides resilience across economic cycles. The bank continues to benefit from a large, low-cost deposit franchise, improving NII and disciplined cost management, all of which are expected to support steady profitability. Looking at these positives, it seems to be a wise idea to add the BAC stock to your portfolio now.



Analysts also seem optimistic regarding the company’s earnings growth potential. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has been revised upward. Earnings estimates for 2026 suggest a year-over-year rise of 22.1% and the estimates for 2027 indicate growth of 12.6%.

Earnings Estimate Revision



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At present, Bank of America carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.