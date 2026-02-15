Should You Invest $500 in NuScale Power Right Now?

Key Points

NuScale Power is designing small modular reactors (SMRs).

It has not deployed its nuclear technology commercially, and it's burning cash.

The company has long-term potential, but the stock will likely be volatile in the near term.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is a nuclear technology company trying to change how we build nuclear power plants. In simple terms, it wants to build small nuclear reactors that can be produced in a factory. In practice, several of these reactors can be grouped together to generate larger amounts of power. The company's technology could serve a range of applications, but the most talked-about use case right now is data centers.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Data centers have a real need for the kind of 24/7 electricity that small modular reactors (SMRs) can produce. Several nuclear start-ups are vying to become the go-to power source for artificial intelligence, including Oklo and Nano Nuclear Energy, but so far, NuScale is the only U.S. company with an NRC-approved SMR design.

Even so, NuScale hasn't deployed an SMR for commercial use. The company is burning cash and reporting losses, and, by the looks of it, it may be a few years before the company generates significant revenue.

NuScale stock carries a $4.5 billion market cap, which dwarfs its roughly $64 million in trailing-12-month revenue. At today's price, the nuclear stock trades at more than 70 times sales, which is expensive by any conventional measure.

A $500 investment in NuScale at this point is best reserved for investors who can stomach volatility. The company has long-term potential to meet surging demands for electricity. But it needs to prove it can turn its design into real projects.

Investors who can tolerate risk may want to stake $500 in this burgeoning energy company. Those who want exposure to nuclear energy but don't want to bet it all on one name may be better served by a nuclear energy exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 15, 2026.

Steven Porrello has positions in Oklo. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.