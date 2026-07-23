Should You Invest $10,000 in Vertiv Stock Before 2026 Ends?

Key Points

Vertiv’s stock is soaring as data centers embrace its cooling and UPS solutions.

It still looks reasonably valued relative to its long-term growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than Vertiv ›

Vertiv's (NYSE: VRT) stock has rallied more than 130% over the past 12 months. The provider of thermal management, liquid cooling, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems for data centers attracted a stampede of bulls as the artificial intelligence (AI) market expanded.

Vertiv's revenue is still soaring, its margins are expanding, and its backlog is growing. But is it a smart place to invest $10,000 or more before the year ends?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why are investors so bullish on Vertiv?

Data centers are upgrading their servers with Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) GPUs and other AI accelerator chips to handle the latest AI applications. These chips consume so much power and run so hot that data centers must upgrade their infrastructure with Vertiv's cooling products and UPS systems to stay online. That's why Nvidia partnered with Vertiv to co-develop the physical infrastructure, reference architectures, and liquid cooling systems for its top-tier GPUs.

The rapid growth of the data center market boosted Vertiv's revenue from $5.0 billion in 2021 to $10.2 billion in 2025. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) more than tripled from $698 million in 2021 to $2.2 billion in 2025.

By the end of 2025, its backlog had more than doubled year over year to $15 billion, driven by its multi-year deals with chipmakers like Nvidia and hyperscalers like Amazon. That expansion gives it a wide moat and plenty of pricing power.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect Vertiv's revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow at CAGRs of 28% and 38%, respectively. That growth should be driven by the rollout of its 800 VDC direct-current power products to support Nvidia's newest chips, the surging demand for its thermal management tools, and its prefabricated and modular power solutions for data centers. It will also attach more recurring services to those products.

Is Vertiv's stock a worthwhile investment?

With an enterprise value of $116.2 billion, Vertiv trades at 34 times this year's adjusted EBITDA. That valuation still seems reasonable relative to its long-term growth potential.

Even if the broader AI data center market cools off, Vertiv's dollar-per-megawatt should continue to expand as the market moves toward pricier 800 VDC and liquid-cooling solutions. So even though Vertiv's stock has more than doubled over the past year, it could still turn a $10,000 investment into a lot more money over the next decade.

Should you buy stock in Vertiv right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertiv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertiv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $370,332!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 23, 2026.

Leo Sun has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Nvidia, and Vertiv. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.