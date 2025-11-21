Should You Invest $1,000 in Shiba Inu (SHIB) Right Now?

Key Points

Shiba Inu's price is well off its peak from more than four years ago, indicating waning investor interest.

With no promise of introducing widely adopted use cases, investors struggle to be bullish.

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is the perfect example of how a community can drive value in the cryptocurrency industry. This token was created to be more functional than its dog-themed predecessor, Dogecoin, which is why it's built on Ethereum. In theory, this makes it better for development purposes. But hype drives the price.

The market isn't convinced. Shiba Inu currently trades 90% off its peak. Should you buy the dip with $1,000 right now?

Investors should think twice about buying this meme token

The long-term success of any cryptocurrency eventually rests on its ability to bring about real-world utility. Viewed through this lens, it's difficult to be bullish on Shiba Inu. It has mainly attracted speculative action from those looking to get rich quickly. There hasn't really been much to get excited about from a fundamental perspective.

Investors should avoid buying Shiba Inu. It's not a smart long-term addition to a portfolio.

Shiba Inu's best days might be behind it

Despite extreme volatility, Shiba Inu has generated a monster return in the past. But it reached its all-time high more than four years ago. Interest is clearly waning.

There's no reason for investors to believe that the digital asset can get back to its record anytime soon. There are crypto assets out there more deserving of investor capital.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.