Key Points Shiba Inu’s price seems to be driven more by hype cycles than by anything related to fundamentals.

The token trades 87% off its record from October 2021.

Investors looking to own high-quality assets for the long haul will be critical of Shiba Inu.

10 stocks we like better than Shiba Inu ›

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is the epitome of market speculation. Those bold and lucky enough to have gambled on the unproven cryptocurrency at its launch back in August 2020 have been wildly rewarded. However, Shiba Inu has been extremely volatile along the way.

Investors who are looking to take on more risk might be wondering if buying Shiba Inu is a smart move. Should you invest $1,000 in this meme token right now?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A house built on hype

Shiba Inu is currently the 21st most valuable crypto, with a market cap of $7 billion (as of Sept. 30). But it really serves no purpose, despite having a metaverse and layer-2 solution. The token has stayed alive for this long simply because of hype, as any public mentions or positive developments with the network can cause the price to soar. The issue is that the excitement quickly fades, as speculative behavior isn't durable.

Lack of long-term potential

It also doesn't help that Shiba Inu currently trades a jaw-dropping 87% below its peak, a high-water mark established during the bubble of 2021. This negative trend I believe points to the market's waning confidence in Shiba Inu's long-term viability. Given its lack of real-world utility and adoption, it's difficult to make a legitimate investment case for Shiba Inu.

Investors are better off focusing their attention on more promising digital assets.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shiba Inu right now?

Before you buy stock in Shiba Inu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shiba Inu wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.